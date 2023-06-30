TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On June 30, 1982, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution expired, having failed to receive the required number of ratifications for its adoption, despite having its seven-year deadline extended by three years.
ON THIS DATE: In 1918, labor activist and socialist Eugene V. Debs was arrested in Cleveland, charged under the Espionage Act of 1917 for a speech he’d made two weeks earlier denouncing U.S. involvement in World War I. (Debs was sentenced to prison and disenfranchised for life.)
In 1934, Adolf Hitler launched his “blood purge” of political and military rivals in Germany in what came to be known as “The Night of the Long Knives.”
In 1958, the U.S. Senate passed the Alaska statehood bill by a vote of 64-20.
In 1971, A Soviet space mission ended in tragedy when three cosmonauts aboard Soyuz 11 were found dead of asphyxiation inside their capsule after it had returned to Earth.
In 1985, 39 American hostages from a hijacked TWA jetliner were freed in Beirut after being held 17 days.
In 1986, the Supreme Court, in Bowers v. Hardwick, ruled 5-4 that states could outlaw homosexual acts between consenting adults (however, the nation’s highest court effectively reversed this decision in 2003 in Lawrence v. Texas).
In 2020, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a landmark bill retiring the last state flag bearing the Confederate battle emblem.
TEN YEARS AGO: Nineteen elite firefighters known as members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed battling a wildfire northwest of Phoenix after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back toward their position.
FIVE YEARS AGO: Hundreds of thousands of people gathered for rallies and marches in hundreds of locations around the country, demanding an end to the separation of immigrant families who cross into the United States.
ONE YEAR AGO: Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in to the Supreme Court.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 70. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 67. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 64. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy is 61. Actor Rupert Graves is 60. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 57. Actor Molly Parker is 51. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 44. Country singer Cole Swindell is 40. R&B singer Fantasia is 39. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 38. Actor Sean Marquette (TV: “The Goldbergs”) is 35.
