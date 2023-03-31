Today’s Highlight in History: On March 31, 1991, the Warsaw Pact military alliance came to an end.
ON THIS DATE: In 1492, King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain issued an edict expelling Jews from Spanish soil, except those willing to convert to Christianity.
In 1814, Paris was occupied by a coalition of Russian, Prussian and Austrian forces; the surrender of the French capital forced the abdication of Emperor Napoleon.
In 1917, the United States took formal possession of the Virgin Islands from Denmark.
In 1931, Notre Dame college football coach Knute Rockne, 43, was killed in the crash of a TWA plane in Bazaar, Kansas.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Actor William Daniels is 96. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 89.
Actor Shirley Jones is 89. Musician Herb Alpert is 88. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is 83. Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., is 83. Actor Christopher Walken is 80. Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 79. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is 79. Rock musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company; Mott the Hoople) is 79. Former Vice President Al Gore is 76. Author David Eisenhower is 75. Actor Rhea Perlman is 75. Actor Ed Marinaro is 73. Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 68. Actor Marc McClure is 66. Actor William McNamara is 58. Alt-country musician Bob Crawford (The Avett Brothers) is 52. Actor Ewan McGregor is 52. Actor Erica Tazel is 48. Actor Judi Shekoni is 45. Rapper Tony Yayo is 45. Actor Kate Micucci is 43. Actor Brian Tyree Henry is 41. Actor Melissa Ordway is 40. Musician and producer Jack Antonoff (Fun, Taylor Swift) is 39. Actor Jessica Szohr is 38.
