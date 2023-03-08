Today’s highlight in history: On March 8, 1965, the United States landed its first combat troops in South Vietnam as 3,500 Marines arrived to defend the U.S. air base at Da Nang.
On this date: In 1618, German astronomer Johannes Kepler devised his third law of planetary motion.
In 1817, the New York Stock & Exchange Board, which had its beginnings in 1792, was formally organized; it later became known as the New York Stock Exchange.
In 1948, the Supreme Court, in McCollum v. Board of Education, struck down voluntary religious education classes in Champaign, Illinois, public schools, saying the program violated separation of church and state.
In 1971, Joe Frazier defeated Muhammad Ali by decision in what was billed as “The Fight of the Century” at Madison Square Garden in New York.
In 1983, in a speech to the National Association of Evangelicals convention in Orlando, Florida, President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an “evil empire.”
In 1988, 17 soldiers were killed when two Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, collided in mid-flight.
In 1999, baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio died in Hollywood, Florida, at age 84.
In 2000, President Bill Clinton submitted to Congress legislation to establish permanent normal trade relations with China. (The U.S. and China signed a trade pact in Nov. 2000.)
In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 239 people on board, vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, setting off a massive and ultimately unsuccessful search.
Ten years ago: The government reported the jobless rate dropped to 7.7% the previous month, the lowest level since President Barack Obama took office.
Five years ago: U.S. and South Korean officials said President Donald Trump had agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un by the end of May to negotiate an end to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.
Today’s birthdays: Jazz musician George Coleman is 88. Actor Sue Ane (correct) Langdon is 87. College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 85. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 79. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 78. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 77. Pop singer Peggy March is 75. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 70. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 66. Singer Gary Numan is 65. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 64. Actor Aidan Quinn is 64. Actor Camryn Manheim is 62. Actor Leon (no last name) is 62. Country-rock singer Shawn Mullins is 55. Neo-soul singer Van Hunt is 53. Actor Andrea Parker is 53. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 50. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 47. Actor Laura Main is 46.
