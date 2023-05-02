TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On May 2, 1994, Nelson Mandela claimed victory in the wake of South Africa’s first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledged defeat.
ON THIS DATE: In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.
In 1890, the Oklahoma Territory was organized.
In 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Buck v. Bell, upheld 8-1 a Virginia law allowing the forced sterilization of people to promote the “health of the patient and the welfare of society.”
In 1932, Jack Benny’s first radio show, sponsored by Canada Dry, made its debut on the NBC Blue Network.
In 1941, General Mills began shipping its new cereal, “Cheerioats,” to six test markets. (The cereal was later renamed “Cheerios.”)
In 1970, jockey Diane Crump became the first woman to ride in the Kentucky Derby; she finished in 15th place aboard Fathom. (The winning horse was Dust Commander.)
In 1972, a fire at the Sunshine silver mine in Kellogg, Idaho, claimed the lives of 91 workers who succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 87. Actor-activist Bianca Jagger is 78. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 78. Actor David Suchet (SOO’-shay) is 77. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 75. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 73. Actor Christine Baranski is 71.
Singer Angela Bofill is 69. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 68. Actor Brian Tochi is 64. Movie director Stephen Daldry is 63. Actor Elizabeth Berridge is 61. Country singer Ty Herndon is 61. Actor Mitzi Kapture is 61. Commentator Mika Brzezinski is 56. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 55. Rock musician Todd Sucherman (Styx) is 54. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 51. Former soccer player David Beckham is 48. Rock singer Jeff Gutt (goot) (Stone Temple Pilots) is 47. Actor Jenna Von Oy is 46. Actor Kumail Nanjiani is 45. Actor Ellie Kemper is 43. Actor Robert Buckley is 42. Actor Gaius (GY’-ehs) Charles is 40. Pop singer Lily Rose Cooper is 38. Olympic gold medal figure skater Sarah Hughes is 38. Actor Thomas McDonell is 37. Actor Kay Panabaker is 33. NBA All-Star Paul George is 33. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.