TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Nov. 23, 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council.

ON THIS DATE: In 1889, the first jukebox made its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consisted of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)

(0) comments

