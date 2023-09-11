TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.

ON THIS DATE: In 1789, Alexander Hamilton was appointed the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

