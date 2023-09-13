TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Sept. 13, 1971, a four-day inmates’ rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in western New York ended as police and guards stormed the prison; the ordeal and final assault claimed the lives of 32 inmates and 11 hostages.

ON THIS DATE: In 1788, the Congress of the Confederation authorized the first national election, and declared New York City the temporary national capital.

