Today is Saturday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2022. There are 42 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.
ON THIS DATE: In 1831, the 20th president of the United States, James Garfield, was born in Orange Township, Ohio.
In 1919, the Senate rejected the Treaty of Versailles (vehr-SY’) by a vote of 55 in favor, 39 against, short of the two-thirds majority needed for ratification.
In 1942, during World War II, Russian forces launched their winter offensive against the Germans along the Don front.
In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel.
More from this section
In 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.
In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to visit Israel.
In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev met for the first time as they began their summit in Geneva.
In 1997, Iowa seamstress Bobbi McCaughey (mihk-KOY’) gave birth to the world’s first set of surviving septuplets, four boys and three girls.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Talk show host Dick Cavett is 86. Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 84. Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, is 83. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson is 81. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 80. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 73. Actor Robert Beltran is 69. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 68.
Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 67. Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 66. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 66. Actor Allison Janney is 63. Rock musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) is 62. Actor Meg Ryan is 61. Actor-director Jodie Foster is 60. Actor Terry Farrell is 59. TV chef Rocco DiSpirito is 56. Actor Jason Scott Lee is 56. Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers is 56. Actor Erika Alexander is 53. Rock musician Travis McNabb is 53. Singer Tony Rich is 51. Actor Sandrine Holt is 50. Country singer Billy Currington is 49. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 49. R&B singer Tamika Scott (Xscape) is 47. R&B singer Lil’ Mo is 45. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 45. Actor Reid Scott is 45. Movie director Barry Jenkins (Film: “Moonlight”) is 43. Actor Katherine Kelly is 43. Actor Adam Driver is 39. Country singer Cam is 38. Actor Samantha Futerman is 35. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 34. Rapper Tyga is 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.