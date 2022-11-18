Today is Friday, Nov. 18, the 322nd day of 2022. There are 43 days left in the year.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Nov. 18, 1978, U.S. Rep. Leo J. Ryan of California and four others were killed on an airstrip in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of the Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide resulting in the deaths of more than 900 cult members.

