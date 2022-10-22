TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Oct. 22, 1962, in a nationally broadcast address, President John F. Kennedy revealed the presence of Soviet-built missile bases under construction in Cuba and announced a quarantine of all offensive military equipment being shipped to the Communist island nation.

ON THIS DATE: In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas.

