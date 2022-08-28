Today in History
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, Louisiana, bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.
ON THIS DATE: In 1632, English philosopher John Locke was born in Somerset.
In 1814, during the War of 1812, Alexandria, Virginia, formally surrendered to British military forces, which occupied the city until September 3.
In 1862, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing began operations at the United States Treasury.
In 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees (shahms ay-lee-ZAY’) in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.
In 1957, the Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond (then a Democrat) ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours.
In 1958, pop superstar Michael Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana.
In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Movie director William Friedkin is 87. Actor Elliott Gould is 84. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 70. Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is 67. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 66. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 66. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 63. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch (is 55. Singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 54. Actor Carla Gugino is 51.
Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 47. Actor John Hensley is 45. Actor Kate Simses is 43. Rapper A+ is 40. Actor Jennifer Landon is 39. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 37. Actor-singer Lea Michele is 36. Actor Charlotte Ritchie is 33. Actor Nicole Gale Anderson is 32. MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard (SIHN’-dur-gahrd) is 30. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 29.
