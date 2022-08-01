TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Aug. 2, 1923, the 29th president of the United States, Warren G. Harding, died in San Francisco; Vice President Calvin Coolidge became president.
ON THIS DATE: In 1776, members of the Second Continental Congress began attaching their signatures to the Declaration of Independence.
In 1873, inventor Andrew S. Hallidie (HAH’-lih-day) successfully tested a cable car he had designed for the city of San Francisco.
In 1876, frontiersman “Wild Bill” Hickok was shot and killed while playing poker at a saloon in Deadwood, Dakota Territory, by Jack McCall, who was later hanged.
In 1921, a jury in Chicago acquitted several former members of the Chicago White Sox baseball team and two others of conspiring to defraud the public in the notorious “Black Sox” scandal.
Opera singer Enrico Caruso, 48, died in Naples, Italy.
In 1922, Alexander Graham Bell, generally regarded as the inventor of the telephone, died in Nova Scotia, Canada, at age 75.
In 1934, German President Paul von Hindenburg died, paving the way for Adolf Hitler’s complete takeover.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rock musician Garth Hudson (The Band) is 85. Singer Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 79. Actor Joanna Cassidy is 77. Actor Kathryn Harrold is 72. Actor Butch Patrick (TV: “The Munsters”) is 69. R
ock music producer/drummer Butch Vig (Garbage) is 67. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is 65. Singer Mojo Nixon is 65. Actor Victoria Jackson is 63. Actor Apollonia is 63. Actor Cynthia Stevenson is 60. Actor Mary-Louise Parker is 58. Rock musician John Stanier is 54. Writer-actor-director Kevin Smith is 52. Actor Jacinda Barrett is 50. Actor Sam Worthington is 46. Actor Edward Furlong is 45. TV meteorologist Dylan Dreyer (TV: “Today”) is 41. Actor Marci Miller is 37. Singer Charli XCX is 30. Actor Hallie Eisenberg is 30.
