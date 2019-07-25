Today is Thursday, July 25, the 206th day of 2019. There are 159 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On July 25, 1960, a Woolworth’s store in Greensboro, North Carolina, that had been the scene of a sit-in protest against its whites-only lunch counter dropped its segregation policy.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1866, Ulysses S. Grant was named General of the Army of the United States, the first officer to hold the rank.
In 1946, the United States detonated an atomic bomb near Bikini Atoll in the Pacific in the first underwater test of the device.
In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing commonwealth of the United States.
In 1956, the Italian liner SS Andrea Doria collided with the Swedish passenger ship Stockholm off the New England coast late at night and began sinking; 51 people — 46 from the Andrea Doria, five from the Stockholm — were killed. (The Andrea Doria capsized and sank the following morning.)
In 1972, the notorious Tuskegee syphilis experiment came to light as The Associated Press reported that for the previous four decades, the U.S. Public Health Service, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, had been allowing poor, rural black male patients with syphilis to go without treatment, even allowing them to die, as a way of studying the disease.
In 1978, Louise Joy Brown, the first “test tube baby,” was born in Oldham, England; she’d been conceived through the technique of in-vitro fertilization.
In 1984, Soviet cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to walk in space as she carried out more than three hours of experiments outside the orbiting space station Salyut 7.
In 1985, a spokeswoman for Rock Hudson confirmed that the actor, hospitalized in Paris, was suffering from AIDS. (Hudson died in October 1985.)
In 1986, movie director Vincente Minnelli, known for such musicals as “Gigi,” ‘‘An American in Paris” and “Meet Me in St. Louis,” died in Los Angeles at age 83.
In 1994, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabinand Jordan’s King Hussein signed a declaration at the White House ending their countries’ 46-year-old formal state of war.
In 2000, a New York-bound Air France Concorde crashed outside Paris shortly after takeoff, killing all 109 people on board and four people on the ground; it was the first-ever crash of the supersonic jet.
In 2002, Zacarias Moussaoui declared he was guilty of conspiracy in the September 11 attacks, then dramatically withdrew his plea at his arraignment in Alexandria, Va.
TEN YEARS AGO: President Barack Obama continued his full-court press to pass health care reform legislation, citing a new White House study indicating that small businesses were paying far more per employee for health insurance than big companies, a disparity the president said was “unsustainable” as well as “unacceptable.”
FIVE YEARS AGO: President Barack Obama met at the White House with the presidents of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador; afterward, he urged the leaders and congressional Republicans to help ease the influx of minors and migrant families crossing the southwest border of the United States.
ONE YEAR AGO: After a White House meeting, President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced they had agreed to work toward “zero tariffs” and “zero subsidies” on non-automobile goods, dialing down tensions that had been rising.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Folk-pop singer-musician Bruce Woodley (The Seekers) is 77. Rock musician Jim McCarty (The Yardbirds) is 76. Rock musician Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) is 68. Model-actress Iman is 64. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (”Curtis”) is 62. Country singer Marty Brown is 54. Actor Matt LeBlanc is 52. Actor Jay R. Ferguson is 45. Actor James Lafferty is 34. Actor Michael Welch is 32. Actor Mason Cook is 19. Actress Meg Donnelly (TV: “American Housewife”) is 18. Actor Pierce Gagnon is 14.
THOUGHT FOR TODAY: “Life is not a matter of milestones, but of moments.” — Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy (1890-1995).
