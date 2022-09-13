TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY: On Sept. 13, 1788, the Congress of the Confederation authorized the first national election, and declared New York City the temporary national capital.

ON THIS DATE: In 1803, Commodore John Barry, considered by many the father of the American Navy, died in Philadelphia.

