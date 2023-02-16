Today, motorists drive Parrish Avenue from Kentucky 56 on the city’s west side to Kentucky 54 on the east and think nothing about it.
Until 1990, the names of the street would change several times in that distance.
But 33 years ago, the policy committee of the Owensboro Urban Area Transportation Study recommended that the city rename them all “Parrish Avenue.”
That included what was then a section of West 13th Street, all of East 13th Street, a section of East 12th Street, a section of Grimes Avenue, a section of Leitchfield Road and a section of New Leitchfield Road.
More than 200 homes, businesses and Owensboro Catholic High School got new addresses when the city commission adopted the resolution.
Affected were five to six miles of streets.
When the proposal first surfaced earlier that year, the city heard from 43 people who liked the plan and two who didn’t.
Then-Mayor David Adkisson said the typical caller asked, “Why we don’t change more of them?”
‘’The most frequently mentioned was Booth Avenue and 24th Street,” he said.
That street is also known as Westview Drive and Citation Avenue as it goes west.
And 33 years later, it still does.
The Parrish Avenue change came on the 100th anniversary of a city ordinance requiring street signs and house numbers.
In 1890 — with a population of 9,837 — Owensboro finally got around to requiring addresses on buildings.
The effort started in 1874 when Tom Pettit, editor of the Monitor, began an editorial crusade to place numbers on the fronts of houses and stores to make them easier to find.
It would modernize the city, Pettit said.
Nobody paid much attention until 1885.
But that year, the city council approved a voluntary plan.
They voted to allow an outside company to sell numbers to anyone who wanted to buy them.
The price ranged from 35 to 50 cents per set.
More from this section
In June 1885, the council approved a plan to divide the streets into east and west segments.
Frederica was the dividing line.
But a couple of weeks later, the council changed its mind and placed the boundary between east and west on Allen Street.
Frederica probably made more sense.
It was the center street of the nine in the original town.
And it later became the most commercial.
But in 1885, the post office was on the corner of Third and Allen streets.
So, it became the division point.
But the street signs and numbers didn’t catch on.
By 1887, most of the signs were down and house numbers were jumbled with odd and even numbers on the same side of the street.
Finally, in June 1890, the council stepped in with an ordinance requiring the numbering of buildings and establishing fines for those who failed to do so.
The action in 1990 reversed a decision by the city in 1906 to give east-west streets numbers rather than names.
But the action 84 years earlier was an attempt to create uniformity.
The same street frequently had several names.
First Street was called Cherry, Front, Ravine and River in various places.
And the streets that became East Parrish Avenue were known as Chautauqua Avenue, Kentucky Avenue and Maryland Avenue until 1906.
Through the years, east-west streets on the east side of Frederica have mostly kept numbers while those west of Frederica have adopted names.
Since Parrish — which apparently was named for James H. Parrish, an early Owensboro banker and developer — was a main east-west street, Adkisson said the transportation group wanted the street to have one name across the city, making things easier for travelers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.