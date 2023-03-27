Zion Baptist Church saw a packed house Sunday afternoon with community members welcoming back the Men’s Mass Community Choir for its 19th annual “Men Praising God” concert.

Larry “Chick” Owen, president of the choir, was excited to return to form after having the concert be put on hold for the past few years due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

