Zion Baptist Church saw a packed house Sunday afternoon with community members welcoming back the Men’s Mass Community Choir for its 19th annual “Men Praising God” concert.
Larry “Chick” Owen, president of the choir, was excited to return to form after having the concert be put on hold for the past few years due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a comfort to be back with the guys, and (have) the camaraderie and the fellowship,” he said. “It’s just a good thing to be doing what we love to do.”
The choir, which started out with 19 men at Sweeney Street Baptist Church in 2005, has now grown to between 20 to 30 men. The choir moved to Tenth Street Baptist Church in 2006, followed by a stint at the H.L. Neblett Community Center before making its way to Zion Baptist Church and performing its annual concert there and at other area churches.
While the program was to initially celebrate Black History Month, the choir has diversified and has focused on promoting that “real men praise God.”
The concert included the Rev. George E. Riley “On the Battlefield” award presentation, which was given to five men — Deacon Donald Goodwin, Bro. Bill Shemwell, Deacon Al Smith, the Rev. George Howard and Pastor James Moore. The award was created by the choir to recognize and “honor a living male who consistently promotes God’s kingdom” and “whose words, actions and life edify his fellow man.”
The choir was led by Minister Tracy McGee, who took on the reins of director.
McGee, a graduate of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts and current vocal music performance major at Kentucky Wesleyan College, appreciated the opportunity to lead an all-male choir for the first time in his growing career.
“I find it a privilege. It’s eye-opening to the potential I have and it’s also extremely humbling to be able to work with these men,” McGee, 21, said. “It’s a really cool environment and just them … approaching me (to do this) made me feel adequate.”
“He’s really brought a breath of fresh life to us,” Owen said.
More from this section
Rehearsals began in January, while the choir found time to showcase its talents at the inaugural “Through Sleet’s Eyes Festival” in February in tribute to Owensboro native and acclaimed photojournalist Moneta Sleet Jr.
McGee said he’s been able to form a close bond with the choir.
“These are my guys,” he said.
Wish Read, the concert’s guest soloist and a Rogers’ Fellow at KWC, said it was “an honor” to be part of the choir’s legacy in some way.
“I’m not really the person to put myself out there to sign up for these things or even be asked to do these types of things,” she said. “Music is really my hobby, but to be asked to do this, especially while my close friend … Minister Tracy McGee (is) directing, I was really blessed to be part of this opportunity and this big moment with him.
“These men are true gentlemen,” she said.
As attendees took their spots an hour before showtime, Owen said it was “proof is in the pudding” that people were looking forward to celebrating with the choir once again.
“I think that they feel the joy and the spirit of the Lord,” he said, “and then I think that they see something unique because we have such a cross section of men of different races, different denominations. … We’re just a reflection of the total community.
“We’re glad and thankful that the community accepts us as well as they do and that we’re able to still continue to be together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.