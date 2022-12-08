If you didn’t know Martine Yewell Tompkins, I wish you could have.
She was an amazing person.
She died in 1998, less than a month after her 109th birthday.
Her life encompassed more than half of Daviess County’s history.
She was a living landmark — the first woman in Owensboro to drive a car and one of the first women in Kentucky to serve on a jury.
She also served as an assistant secretary of state and deputy state treasurer in the 1930s.
When she turned 100, a reporter asked her for the secret to a long life.
Exercise with “a broom and a mop and a spade,” Tompkins replied.
“I’ve just had a good time all my life,” she said. “I just take life in its strides.”
The daughter of Owensboro’s 10th mayor, Martin Yewell, who served from 1901 to 1905, Tompkins had lived an unconventional life.
She often told the story of how she outraged the community as a young wife by riding through the county astride a horse — not sidesaddle — to sell Liberty Bonds.
In 1908, her husband, Sam, bought the second car in Daviess County.
And 19-year-old Martine Tompkins decided that she was going to drive that new Stevens-Duryea.
“People thought it was terrible,” she recalled in 1983, when she was celebrating 75 years behind the wheel — without an accident or a ticket.
“Men would give me bad looks sometimes,” Tompkins said. “Women were supposed to sit on the front porch with both feet on the floor. We could never even cross our legs, much less drive a car.”
She was still driving to Florida by herself when she was 90.
That year, a Florida trooper pulled her over for speeding — but let her go when Tompkins explained that she was in a hurry to get back to Kentucky to see her baby.
Her “baby,” actor Tom Ewell, who starred with Marilyn Monroe in the 1955 classic “The Seven-Year-Itch,” was 70 at the time.
Tompkins farmed until 1966, when a stroke at age 77 forced her to slow down.
She moved to a house on the Green River at Curdsville — and promptly became a legend on the river.
In the summer of 1974, then-Gov. Wendell Ford designated Tompkins as the “Admiral of Green River,” an honorary title.
Men who worked the riverboats on the Green had bestowed the title years before.
Tompkins would sit in her yard and wave to passing boats.
As time passed, the ritual became more elaborate. Boats would blow their horns three times in greeting as they passed.
At night, pilots would shine their spotlights in her front window.
Tompkins would raise and lower the shade on her living room lamp.
And the pilots would respond by blinking the lights on the side of their boats.
Tompkins was older than 12 states.
She was 5 years old when the first movie was made, 14 when the first airplane flew, 31 when radio came along.
And only a handful of the buildings in Owensboro were here when she was born.
In 1994, on Tompkins’ 105th birthday, President Clinton called to wish her his best.
She was one of a kind.
