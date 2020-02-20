The Rev. James Stuart Tong was one of the most amazing men I’ve ever met.
Tong was born in southern Daviess County.
Just another Kentucky farmboy.
But when he died in 1986, India wept.
In the summer of 1929, he was a high school dropout, following a team of mules through his father’s corn fields in Browns Valley.
But something was moving in those cornfields that summer.
And Tong felt a call to the priesthood.
And a restlessness that would take him half a world away from home.
He returned to high school that fall.
Within a decade, Tong had earned a master’s degree from Loyola University and was on his way to India.
He lived for a year in a Catholic version of a Hindu ashram, learning to live simply in contemplation, meditation and prayer.
For the next nine years, he wandered the backroads of India, preaching the gospel.
He met Mother Teresa in 1948 and became a close friend.
From 1957 to 1973, Tong served as executive director of the Catholic Hospital Association of India.
For the next decade, he was executive director of the Voluntary Health Association of India.
And then, he became a consultant to the Islamic Studies Association of India.
“I believe that all people of all religions who live a reasonably good life and repent if they do wrong, turn to God under any name and, especially if they show an interest in the poor, are sons and daughters of God, heirs of heaven and partners in divine life,” he told me in the summer of ‘83 on his last journey home.
In a world where religion is too often an excuse for hatred and intolerance, his message sounded so peaceful.
But so many were angered by it.
In 1958, Tong gave up his American citizenship to become a citizen of the world.
He was 70 in 1983 and fully aware that he was seeing Daviess County for the last time.
But India was home now.
And so, Tong headed back to live out his days in simple service to a people he had loved for 45 years.
Death, he said, was an adventure — not something to be feared.
“I expect, with chosen companions,” he said, “to move from Earth to the stars with the speed of thought. I’ll spend years exploring the quasars and black holes and discover new life-bearing planets. And when I’m tired, there is always God. I will know him face to face.”
I still get goosebumps remembering his voice as he talked about the hereafter.
On Aug. 5, 1986, at age 73, James Stuart Tong left India to explore the quasars and black holes.
And that nation mourned.
There aren’t enough James Stuart Tong’s among us these days.
And that’s a shame.
