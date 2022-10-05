For Will Jones, his senior year at Owensboro High School has been hitting the right notes thus far.
Jones, 18, took home first prize at the University of Kentucky’s College of Fine Arts’ School of Music’s Vocal Competition for Young Singers 2022 on Saturday at the Schmidt Vocal Arts Center.
According to UK’s website, the mission of the competition is “to encourage and support exceptionally gifted high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who currently display potential for success in solo classical voice performance.”
On Tuesday, Jones was still in awe of the achievement.
“It felt great,” he said. “It was amazing. I was not expecting it at all.”
Jones, a bass-baritone, found out about the competition during the summer from his vocal teacher Dennis Jewett, who is also the associate professor of music and director of voice and music education at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
“He said, ‘I really think you should do it,’ ” Jones said. “That’s about when we started working on (the) songs.”
Jones and Jewett would work together for about an hour once a week.
For the pieces, each participant was required to prepare three songs for the competition, with at least two songs or arias coming from the standard “classical” vocal repertoire and one of the selections being in a language other than English.
When he took center stage over the weekend, Jones belted out “Am Feierabend” by Franz Schubert, “Arise, ye subterranean winds” by Henry Purcell and “It Was A Lover And His Lass” by Gerald Finzi.
“It took a few weeks to learn the German …,” he said. “I was still working on (the diction) the day of the performance.”
“They each contrast,” he said. “ ‘Am Feierabend’ was a heavy song, but in the same song there’s a light part and ‘It Was A Lover And His Lass’ is more smooth and softer, and ‘Arise, ye subterranean winds’ is just really heavy and crazy and it shows the range.”
Jones has been singing his “whole life” but didn’t start taking his talents to the next level until he enrolled at Owensboro Middle School when he joined the choir in the eighth grade and taking voice lessons in the past three years.
But more goes into the preparation besides getting the voice ready to deliver to an audience.
“I’ve performed before, and that’s helped with the mental (preparedness) when I’m on stage in front of hundreds of people …,” Jones said. “Physically, I drink a lot of water; I definitely stay hydrated. I try to not talk super loud a lot ….”
He also practices physical movements that he will use when performing on stage in front of a mirror to come off as authentic as possible while finding ways to connect the material as best he can.
“...You’re getting into the character of the song (and) you’re really meaning what you’re saying,” Jones said. “I analyze the lyrics (to see) what I would do if I was saying these things.”
He also looks for guidance from others that have performed the pieces and incorporates some of what he sees to make it his own.
Jenifer Wiggins, the choir director at OHS, wasn’t surprised that Jones landed in the top spot.
“(I had a) very high confidence level,” she said. “Will is a unique talent — something that you kind of get once in a lifetime as a teacher.”
Wiggins also praises Jones’ attitude and who he is as a person.
“As talented as he is, he is very humble and giving as a student and a mentor to other students,” she said.
Wiggins has known Jones and his family for years and started working with him in the seventh grade at Theatre Workshop of Owensboro and continues to support him throughout.
“(I see myself) as an encourager and cheerleader and protector,” she said, “(by) making sure he’s taking care of … his instrument ….”
With graduation just months away, Jones is currently in the process of applying to colleges to major in vocal performance both in and out of state.
But for now, Jones is enjoying the ride pursuing something that he has found to love.
“I like the resonance that (opera) makes and the power it has,” he said. “You (can) take control of the room with your voice. I really like the sound of the voice and the resonance.”
