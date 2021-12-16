When you live through a disaster, like a tornado or a major ice storm, you get a little nervous every time a weather forecaster uses those words.
In this area, we’ve experienced both of those.
So, Friday night was a little nerve-wracking.
Were tornados coming?
Would they hit our homes in the middle of the night?
Until Jan. 3, 2000, Owensboroans had lived under the mistaken belief that we were protected from tornados by the Bon Harbor Hills, the Ohio River or something that was supposed to make them bounce over us.
That theory was blown out the window at 4:10 p.m. Jan. 3, 2000.
Dusk was settling on the community.
A tornado was devastating entire neighborhoods.
A hard rain was falling.
And streets were flooded or covered by trees — or both.
Mercifully, no one died.
And only a few were even taken to the emergency room.
But 280 houses were destroyed.
And another 1,364 were damaged.
It was a long, dark night.
Power was out in the southern half of the city — and it would stay off for a week in some parts of town.
When the sun finally rose on Jan. 4, we looked out at a town that resembled a war zone.
Trees that had stood for a century or more lay shattered across the ground — and across cars and houses.
We walked through yards littered with broken Christmas trees, brand new toys, family pictures and pink insulation.
Even those of us who still had undamaged homes often found ourselves homeless, because we had no heat.
Friends and family took us in.
Strangers came to help clear the debris from our neighborhoods.
They offered food, hot coffee and help with restoring what was lost.
And they would accept nothing more than our thanks.
We will always remember their care and concern.
We walked our neighborhoods for the first time in years.
And we talked with neighbors we had never met.
We knew fear.
We knew despair.
And we learned about hope.
Almost 22 years have passed.
Thankfully, the physical scars have long since healed.
We became a family in that tragedy.
We pulled together and helped one another in our time of need.
It was a time we could be proud of.
But what we experienced was nothing close to what happened across western Kentucky on Friday night and early Saturday.
Our tornado skipped around, taking a house here, leaving the one beside it and moving on.
Last week’s tornados moved through like a bulldozer, wiping out everything in its path.
That’s going to leave long-term emotional and physical scars.
I’m thankful that the tornado missed us this time.
I am so sorry that it hit where it did.
But I’m happy to see people from across the country rallying around those towns.
It helps.
It really does.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
