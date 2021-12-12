Multiple Bremen neighborhoods were devastated after tornadoes and severe storms swept through Muhlenberg County and other areas of western Kentucky Friday night and early into Saturday morning.
At least nine individuals were thought to have been killed during the storms in Muhlenberg, according to Keith Putman, the county’s emergency management director.
One of those individuals was District Judge Brian Crick, who served Muhlenberg and McLean counties, according to a statement from Chief Justice John Minton of the Supreme Court of Kentucky.
Tornadoes completely destroyed a neighborhood in Bremen off of KY-81, near Bremen Elementary School, with many of its residents left without homes. Many were searching through debris late into Saturday afternoon for any sign of belongings and memories that had been swept away in the storm.
Areas near Moorman and Central City were also impacted by storms, with uprooted trees and debris on roadsides.
Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Piper said areas of KY-181, KY-81 and Thorofare Road off of KY-431 were the most heavily-affected areas in the county.
The county declared a state of emergency Friday night following the tornadoes touching down, which Putman said makes resources and funding for search and rescue, medical aid and cleanup efforts more easily accessible.
Putman said crews worked through the night to get roads cleared and perform search-and-rescue operations for individuals trapped in homes.
“We were out there all night trying to locate everybody out there,” he said. “We have crews that are moving on foot to check the residences, and right now, we’re trying to finish up making sure we have everyone accounted for.”
Putman said many homes in Bremen were completely destroyed, although officials are not sure exactly how many homes have been affected.
Piper said that what used to be a heavily-wooded area and a neighborhood off of KY-81 in Bremen is now leveled with uprooted trees, pieces of homes and the belongings of residents who lived there strewn about the roadsides.
He said he had never seen anything before like the destruction caused Friday night.
“The closest thing I can remember, I think, is the 2008 tornado, but it was not near the magnitude of this one as far as the amount of destruction and the distance it stretched over,” he said.
Piper said he expects the cleanup process will be a long one.
“Obviously, they’re going to have to bring in some heavy machinery and things of that nature,” he said. “I can’t think of how long it’s going to take for that process.”
One woman was packing belongings into her car that she found amongst the debris off of KY-81 in Bremen early Saturday afternoon. The belongings were wedding photos and other memories that belonged to her sister and brother-in-law.
She said her brother-in-law was one of the individuals who was killed during the storm. Her sister was in the critical care unit at Baptist Health in Madisonville, having just finished surgery related to injuries she had sustained in the tornado.
The family wished to remain anonymous as they mourned their loved one and worked on informing the rest of their family of the loss.
She said her sister and brother-in-law, who lived in the Bremen neighborhood, were trapped for around two to three hours before they were found.
She said the couple also have two children that are safe.
“We’re just trying to find some of their memories,” the woman said. “She had a wedding dress I found today, wedding pictures.”
Her sister was still in critical condition.
“She’s critical, but we think she’s going to be OK; surgery went good,” she said.
She said the devastation from the storm did not feel real.
“It seems like a dream. I can’t figure it out,” she said. “I went to church with all these people down here. We were all like family. It’s just all one big family right here. We just have to get through it together.”
Bremen resident Vicky Hamby, who was working to get in touch with her home insurance company Saturday afternoon, said she and her husband were staying with family friends when the storm hit her neighborhood.
She said she came back this morning to find her home completely lost. Her son’s home next door, however, remained intact.
“We were at a friend’s house. My son and his wife live here too. We were all gone,” she said. “A couple that lived next door, they were home, and he didn’t make it.”
Hamby said she and her family are all safe, and she was even able to find her dog, a 12-year-old Yorkie, alive amongst the debris.
Hamby was also able to locate some other items, such as photos and clothing.
“It’s nothing like I’ve ever dreamed of before,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Kristen Jones, a registered nurse at Owensboro Health, said she and her family rallied together and made the drive to Bremen early Saturday morning to assist with search and rescue and cleanup efforts.
She said she and her husband lost their son and were able to find his remains last year with the help of search and rescue efforts, so she knows how vital it is to have the community come together to help in an emergency.
“It’s almost hard to process,” she said. “I could just hear the wails of the family and … your heart just hurt for them, even though you didn’t know them.”
She said crews worked through the early morning trying to locate as many residents as they could, finding several individuals who were killed and many that needed medical assistance.
“The majority of the people at this point that needed to seek immediate medical attention were already gone,” she said. “Everybody that we came across were just extremely emotionally distraught. I think the thing to remember is you don’t even have to know anybody at this point. They just need a shoulder to cry on.”
Moving through four states and covering more than 200 miles, the storm was the longest tornado track on record and the largest in Kentucky history, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who held multiple press conferences Saturday regarding the destruction caused by the storms and how the state was responding. Beshear declared a state of emergency for Kentucky and activated 180 National Guard members and the Kentucky State Police to assist in recovery efforts.
The state also is using armories as places of refuge for Kentuckians in need of shelter.
Power lines and utility poles were torn down during the storms, leaving many in the county without power through the rest of the night and into Saturday.
Kentucky Utilities reported at least 899 power outages as of Saturday morning, but spokesperson Nathasha Collins said that number is expected to climb as more downed power lines and utility poles get reported to KU.
Putman said he estimated around 2,000 residents in the county were likely without power.
“KU’s been working through the night down there in Central City and Bremen both, and the Bremen area,” he said. “I would say it will be about 24 hours, at least, before they get power restored down there for most of them.”
Collins said it is important to leave any downed power lines alone and report it to KU, as the lines could still be live and pose a danger.
Reports to KU can be done through its website, LGE-KU.com.
Putman said there are emergency shelters set up in the South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church, as well as the Greenville Convention Center, where those affected by storms are able to receive emergency housing and warm meals.
The convention center and the South Carrollton Community Center are also accepting donations of clothing, food and other items that may be needed by affected families.
Additionally, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville stated that it was able to sustain power through the storms, treating 15 patients overnight and boosting its emergency department staff to include additional surgeons and providers to assist with any influx of patients.
