Bremen and surrounding communities in Muhlenberg County were devastated after tornadoes and severe storms swept through the area Friday night and early into Saturday morning.
At least nine individuals were thought to be killed during the storms in Muhlenberg, according to Keith Putman, the county’s emergency management director.
One of those individuals included District Judge Brian Crick, who served Muhlenberg and McLean counties, according to a statement from Chief Justice John Minton of the Supreme Court of Kentucky.
Areas near Moorman and Central City were also impacted by storms, with uprooted trees and debris on roadsides.
Putman said crews worked through the night to get roads cleared and perform search-and-rescue operations for individuals who were trapped in their homes.
“We were out there all night trying to locate everybody out there,” he said. “We have crews that are moving on foot to check the residences, and right now, we’re trying to finish up making sure we have everyone accounted for.”
Putman said many homes in Bremen were completely destroyed, although officials aren't sure exactly how many homes have been affected.
Power lines and utility poles were also torn down during storms, leaving many in the county without power through the rest of the night and into Saturday.
Although Kentucky Utilities reported at least 899 power outages, spokesperson Nathasha Collins said that number is expected to climb as more down power lines and utility poles get reported to KU.
Putman estimated around 2,000 in the county were likely without power. He said it could be 24 hours, at least, before power is restored.
Collins said it is important to leave any down power lines alone and report it to KU, as the lines could still be live and pose a danger.
Reports to KU can be done through its website, LGE-KU.com.
