Tornadoes touched down in several western Kentucky counties Friday night into Saturday morning, including Muhlenberg, McLean and Ohio counties, with warnings active for Daviess and Hancock counties late into Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for all of those affected areas, citing potential flying debris, damaged or destroyed mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles and tree damage as a result of dangerous, destructive tornadoes.
By around 10:30 p.m., dangerous tornadoes had begun to touch down in Muhlenberg County, with Chris Noles, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Paducah, noting that the service had spotter reports in Muhlenberg County just before 11 p.m.
Emergency Management Director Keith Putman said by around 11:30 p.m., the area around Bremen was almost entirely without power, including the fire station.
He said work was being done to get power back up as the tornado moved toward southern Sacramento and Livermore in McLean County, and parts of Ohio County, including Hartford and Fordsville.
“The Bremen community got hit by this last storm, and right now we’re trying to get central command set up, get some power to the first station so we can send responders out,” Putman said. “The whole area is without power.”
Muhlenberg County Dispatch said it was receiving an influx of emergency calls from residents.
By 11:45, an emergency alert was issued in Owensboro, active until at least 12:30 a.m.
Hancock County was also expected to see impact from tornados and storms.
By around 11:45 p.m., Noles noted that it was still too early to tell what the damage would be, as the service worked on issuing emergency warnings to areas that might be affected.
He noted, however, that Mayfield, which was hit by tornadoes earlier in the evening, had seen “catastrophic” damage.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
