From vibrant scenes of desert cactus in Arizona’s Saguaro National Park to Ricky Skaggs’ Kentucky Thunder playing an Owensboro riverfront concert illuminated by lighting, the works of local artist Rex Robinson add a pop of color to the walls of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
Becky Barnhart, senior center director, said Wednesday that about 120 works of art by Robinson adorn the halls of the senior center, which was originally built as an elementary school in 1936.
“The walls were bare, and we had a few pictures up that had been hanging up for years, and I was just looking at what we could do to brighten up the place,” Barnhart said.
After a board member suggested reaching out to some local museums and galleries, Barnhart decided to contact a few, but nothing came of her inquires.
“Then Rex approached us,” she said. “It gives him an opportunity to reach a new audience and just bring some beauty and enjoyment to the seniors.”
The works range in size and medium, and all are for sale. Barnhart said a timeline hasn’t been established for how long Robinson’s art will be displayed at the senior center.
“As long as he is happy having it here, we are happy for him to be here,” Barnhart said.
Having received excellent feedback from residents that utilize the senior center, Barnhart is hopeful that the center can continue to host a variety of senior artists throughout its building at 1650 W. Second St.
“It has all been very, very positive,” she said. “Just people appreciating that it is here and the difference that it makes.”
Barnhart said operating the 85-year-old building as a senior center can offer its share of challenges.
“There are some challenges to a structure built in 1936, trying to make it ADA compliant and safe,” she said. “We are trying to put fresh coats of paint on in as many rooms as we can, and put up pictures.”
After reopening to the public in July, the center was averaging around 120 patrons daily, which decreased as the COVID-19 pandemic again worsened over the summer. The center now average between 80-100 guests daily, Barnhart said.
“When Daviess County went back into the Red Zone, we started requiring masks again and (doing) temperature checks, and we have seen our numbers decrease,” she said. “We are hoping the county moves back into the Orange Zone soon.”
For more information about the Senior-Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, call 270-687-4640.
