Tour de Taco coming Saturday

Ten Mexican restaurants in Owensboro are joining together on Saturday for the city’s first Tour de Taco at El Toribio Mexican Restaurant, 3034 E. Fourth St.
Alejandra Toribio came up with the idea to have a little competition and raise money for Puzzle Pieces.
“We’re selling 200 tickets for $25 each,” she said.
Customers who buy
the tickets will get a box with 10 tacos — one from each restaurant.
Half of the sales will go to Puzzle Pieces, Toribio said.
“We want to give back to the community,” she said.
Last week, Toribio and Ben Skiadas at Lure Seafood and Grille held a dining fundraiser for Goodfellows at the Good Time Tent downtown and raised $800, Toribio said.
“It went very, very well,” she said. “We had great feedback.”
The other nine restaurants participating in the Tour de Taco are Don Mario, Papa Grande, Ernesto’s, El Tucan, Los Nopales, Mi Ranchito, El Molcajete, Real Hacienda and El Bracero.
“I wanted to do this because the Mexican restaurants are always competing with each other,” Toribio said. “I wanted us to do something together. Next year, maybe we can do a Tour de Margaritas.”
She said, “The tacos will be numbered 1 to 10. But you won’t know which restaurant they came from. At the end, you can go online and vote for your favorite by its number. It’s a little contest too.”
Toribio said, “We can taste what each other does. Being shut down was hard, but it gave us time to think about things we can do like this.”
She said, “We were thinking about a taco crawl with people going to each restaurant for a taco. But with COVID, people aren’t going to want to go to 10 restaurants. So, they can just come here and get tacos from all 10 restaurants.”
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets are available at toribiorestaurant.com or by calling Toribio at 270-302-6672.
