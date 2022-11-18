Hopkinsville and Trigg County are partnering with Murray in two upcoming marketing campaigns that are intended to draw visitors to the area, Tourism Executive Director Bill Stevens told members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist Commission during a recent meeting.
One campaign is titled “Just Add Water,” and the other, “Cryptids in the Commonwealth,” focuses on oddities in local communities as well as legendary animals like the Beast of LBL whose existence has yet to be proven.
Stevens said the two campaigns together will cost local tourism about $2,100, and he said he believes they’re worthwhile, given that cost.
He noted that the marketing plan for the campaigns will go nationally and statewide.
“You’re part of the subject so you want to be included in that marketing plan,” Stevens told Susan Bryant, a commission member who asked about the cost of participating in the programs. The director noted that the hope is for visitors to come not only to Cadiz and Trigg County but to be attracted to the region as a whole.
Each campaign is being funded through a $100,000 matching grant made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The match will come from agencies like the local commission that are taking part in the two campaigns, Kerry Allen said during the meeting.
Stevens said he is in favor of having the local community be a part of the campaigns.
“I professionally think it’s a good idea to be associated at that low a cost to get that much more exposure,” he told the commissioners.
The director said the “Cryptids in the Commonwealth” campaign originated in Hopkinsville, while Murray submitted the idea for the “Just Add Water” campaign.
In other business
Stevens said Cadiz-Trigg County Tourism is receiving $86,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds intended for tourism in the state.
- Director of Guest Services Jamie Lewis said the tourism commission had about 1,200 requests for information during October.
- Stevens said there was a really good turnout for the recent Music and Food Festival hosted in the community, while this year’s Cadiz Cruz-In that ended in early October went well. Lewis said the Cruz-in had 40 new entries in 2022.
- The director said tourism’s annual audit with Calhoun and Co., has begun, with results to be presented at the commission’s Jan. 10 meeting next year. He added that tourism is also updating its employee manual.
- Matt Ladd gave an update on Parks and Recreation, noting among other things that the agency has allocated a yearly sum of money toward the old Cee Bee lot that has been purchased by the City of Cadiz.
- Officials said the disc golf course at the Trigg County Recreation Complex is open now and will likely have a soft opening, with an official opening to be scheduled sometime next spring.
- Stevens said the tourism commission is sponsoring several upcoming holiday events, including the Fine Arts and Crafts Fair at Lake Barkley, the Magical Characters on Main, Shop Small Cadiz, Mingle and Jingle and possibly ice skating in the city. He added that other holiday plans include Santa Claus on the Renaissance Stage, the lighting of the Christmas tree and a Christmas Bale Trail sponsored by 4-H.
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
