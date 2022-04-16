It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic devastated the hospitality industry here and around the world.
Occupancy rates in local hotels stood at 48.2% in the first quarter of 2019.
But they dropped to 38.5% a year later, when the pandemic reached Owensboro in mid-March.
And occupancy rates only recovered to 40.5% in the first quarter of 2021.
But 2022 is seeing a return to pre-pandemic levels — and even better.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said this week that the Smith Travel Research report on Owensboro hotels shows an estimated 53.82% occupancy rate for the first quarter — well above the 2019 figure.
“We still need to create more demand, knowing that by late next fall, the new hotel will be coming on board,” he said. “That’s why we have a sense of urgency to book more future groups. We don’t want the occupancy rate to decline.”
Matt Hayden is developing a 121-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center, along with 79 apartments and a 250-car parking garage.
That’s a $50-million project.
“There is a lot to be excited about,” Calitri said. “The community collectively pulling together is the answer to success.”
Jamie Scheffer, assistant general manager and director of finance at the convention center, said things are looking very good there this year.
In 2020, both the convention center and the Sportscenter were on track to have their most successful years since the convention center opened in 2014.
Then, the pandemic reached Owensboro.
And both venues had to close on March 8.
Even after they were allowed to reopen, they had to follow state guidelines limiting the size of events, requiring social distancing and wearing masks.
When the fiscal year ended on June 30, the convention center showed a loss of $240,257 and the Sportscenter showed a budget surplus of $55,212.
Scheffer said this year should be much better.
Record-breaking pace for centerThe convention center, he said, “is on pace for a record-breaking year in fiscal year 2022. We’re projecting to host over 190 events, earning over $3.2 million in gross income.”
Scheffer said, “We’re seeing a surge in new business, which is closer to pre-pandemic levels. Convention business has rebounded in a major way with 15 conventions on the books for the current year. The new sports floor has attracted several regional tournaments to the convention center, including volleyball, basketball and futsal. “
He said, “We continue to implement our own self-promoted content to help fill in vacant space on the calendar. Overall, we’re anticipating to beat the budget by more than $300,000. Community partnerships with the hotels, our sponsors and the CVB have been critical to the overwhelming success in 2022.”
Scheffer said, “The Owensboro Sportscenter continues to outperform its budget in fiscal year 2022. We are projecting to host over 55 events with gross income over $600,000. We’ve been able to return to full capacity since the pandemic started — hosting larger events such as REO Speedwagon, Tracy Lawrence & Clay Walker, Dwight Yoakam, Bull Bash, and the Third Region High School Basketball Tournament.”
He said, “Multiple basketball tournaments and other special events help drive considerable economic impact to the community. Current forecasts are projecting the Sportscenter to beat its operating budget by over $75,000.”
Amanda Rogers, director of the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department, said in February that renovations to Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park means that the city can host more tournaments that attract teams from outside the region.
She said Fisher Park is scheduled to host 35 sports tournaments over 40 weeks of play this year.
That’s three more than last year, when the ball fields were used for 37 weeks.
In 2018, before the renovations, they were used 32 weekends.
The improvements included creating four hybrid synthetic turf fields, replacing the irrigation system, improving infield drainage problems, adding batting cages, making practice field improvements, increasing parking, improving the entrance to the field area and adding more seating, shade and a playground area.
Now, the season runs from February to November.
This week, Rogers said, “We are having a great start to the year. Our calendars are set for a successful comeback as we move away from COVID restrictions.”
50-plus sports eventsShe said, “All our multiple sports tourism locations — Kentucky Legend Fields, Thompson-Berry Soccer Complex, Owensboro Tennis Complex and Moreland tennis courts, Ben Hawes Golf Course, Edge Ice Center, Rudy Mine Trails, and Waymond Morris Football Complex — are scheduled for nearly 50 sports tourism events between them in 2022.”
Rogers said, “The City’s investment in these locations is geared to support our local economy and provide opportunities for our citizens. I’m excited about the upcoming year and playing host to thousands of athletes from all over.”
Ross Leigh, director of Daviess County parks, said, “2022 looks to be a very busy year for Daviess County Parks and Recreation.”
He said the list includes competitive travel ball tournaments at Panther Creek Park, the Professional Disc Golf Association events hosted by the Daviess County Disc Golf Association as well as the three National Sporting Clay Association “Classic Events” hosted at the Daviess County Gun Club.
Other events include ROMP at Yellow Creek Park in June, the Corvette Lovers Vette Club Car Show there in July, the Independence Bank Fireworks Event at Panther Creek Park on Labor Day weekend and Christmas at Panther Creek in December.
Tim Ross, the city’s director of public events, said, “With a focused effort by many groups, 2022 has shaped up to be a tremendous year for our convention meetings and sports tourism, bringing a significant impact to our local economy.”
He said, “Our community can look forward to a busy year with some outstanding events, including the growing BBQ Block Party, Friday After 5, All American 4th of July, Owensboro HydroFair, the 12 Days of Christmas activities downtown and dozens of great events throughout the year.”
