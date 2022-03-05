In 2019, the Owensboro Police Department received a grant to purchase tourniquets that officers could carry on their patrol belts.
In terms of grants, the allocation was fairly small.
The Spirit of Blue Foundation gave OPD $7,700, enough to cover the purchase of 110 tourniquets and belt carriers. Compared to the large grants city and county agencies receive, the Spirit of Blue grant probably didn’t generate much excitement.
But, the grant has made a significant difference for at least several Owensboro residents.
Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said patrol officers have used tourniquets to stop a person’s bleeding at least five times since the belt tourniquets were purchased in the fall of 2019.
There may have been more; Boggess said he could find five incidents were the tourniquets were specifically mentioned as being used during an incident.
Earlier this week, officers used a tourniquet to stop bleeding, after a man was shot in the leg in the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue. Officers later arrested Preston D. Blair, 21, of Owensboro, on charges of first-degree assault, in connection with the shooting.
“I located five instances where it has been used for life-saving measures,” Boggess said Thursday.
The incidents have not all involved shootings.
In at least one incident, Boggess said an officer applied a tourniquet to an injury accident call, where a fall resulted in bleeding.
“They have the potential to be life-saving in a lot of circumstances,” Boggess said.
If an officer arrives at a scene before medical responders, an officer can take action while waiting for more medical professionals, Boggess said.
“You can lose a lot of blood very quickly,” Boggess said, adding that “if we are the first one there, we are able to provide care” by applying a tourniquet.
The tourniquets can be used once only. The Spirit of Blue Foundation replaces every tourniquet OPD uses, Boggess said.
That the tourniquets have been used on calls “shows the usefulness of the (Spirit of Blue) program, and the benefits,” Boggess said. “It’s something we are pleased we are able to provide.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
