Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro will host its annual free "Tox Away Day" between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday, Oct. 9. Items can be brought to the Daviess County Operations Center, 2620 Highway 81, for safe disposal.
“This is a great opportunity to clean out your garage or utility closet,” said Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
Similar to prior years, the Tox Away Day will be a "drive-thru" format, with workers on site to assist with waste items.
Household hazardous waste materials that will be accepted include lighter fluid, thinners, turpentine, adhesives, gasoline, kerosene, used motor oil, lead acid batteries, Ni-Cad batteries, lithium batteries cyanides, oil-based paints and flammable solids.
Items that will not be accepted include, but are not limited to, household appliances, ammunition, medical waste, tires, air conditioners, acetylene cylinders, dehumidifiers, business waste and latex paint.
“Many of these items cannot safely go into our landfill, so we have a free disposal event once a year for household hazardous waste,” Mattingly said. “The event covers everything from lawn chemicals and cleaning products to old gasoline and fluorescent light bulbs.”
For more information, call the Solid Waste Department at 270-229-4484.
