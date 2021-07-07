Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky has donated three hybrid vehicles to Owensboro Community & Technical College.
The vehicles — a Camry, an Avalon and a Lexus, each ranging from 2018-19 — provide students an opportunity to learn the latest technology in the automotive world, according to OCTC Dean of Academic Affairs Stacy Edds-Ellis.
Edds-Ellis said the school is thrilled to offer students a chance to work and learn the hybrid vehicles, which are “becoming more mainstream.”
“This donation will grant our students the access and experience to gain the skills necessary to pursue in-demand positions upon graduation,” Edds-Ellisa said.
The U.S. Department of Energy defines hybrid electric vehicles as being powered by an internal combustion engine and an electric motor that uses energy stored in the car’s batteries. The vehicle is fueled by gasoline to operate the engine, and the batteries are charged through regenerative braking and not by plugging it in.
According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, hybrid vehicles held 2% of the light vehicle market in 2019. Plug-in hybrids, or fully electric vehicles, accounted for 2.1% of the light vehicle market that same year.
OCTC’s automotive technology program prepares students for entry-level service technician jobs in the auto repair industry through an education program in troubleshooting, performing preventative maintenance, servicing and repairing vehicles, according to the school.
Mike Rodgers, OCTC chief institutional officer, said the school is grateful to Toyota for its donation of vehicles, both in the past and in the present, stating that having actual vehicles for students to work with “truly enhances the program.”
Kim Ogle, Toyota Kentucky corporation communications manager, said the company believes it holds a responsibility to partner with educational institutions to support career readiness programs that will help develop the future workforce.
“Our goal is to help prepare students for future workforce success and expose them to an industry that is a vital component of Kentucky’s economy,” Ogle said.
For more information about this donation, or OCTC’s automotive technology program, contact Ceary Thomas at ceary.thomas@kctcs.edu, or call 270-686-4623.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
