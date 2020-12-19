The Toys for Tots campaign in Ohio County has received overwhelming community support this year with it being the biggest year yet for donations, according to coordinator Sierra Blacklock.
The Toys for Tots campaign in Ohio County will hand out toys Saturday for low-income children throughout the county. Blacklock said currently, there are 98 children receiving toys this year. Those receiving toys, she said, are from families who have previously applied for the Toys for Tots giveaway.
“At this point, we’re going to be giving out 30-gallon garbage bags full of toys to each kid,” Blacklock said. “It’s going to be incredible. We are so thrilled.”
Matthew Rhoads, director for the Beaver Dam Housing Authority, said the community has shown up bigger than previous years, despite COVID-19.
Blacklock said the annual toy drive is a community effort with local businesses bringing in from 15 to 20 boxes of toys.
“It really is a community effort every year,” she said. “These companies are really going out of their way to push for people to bring toys in. It’s been incredible.”
Many businesses, she said, have been offering incentives for customers to donate toys, like gift card raffles to help support the cause.
Blacklock said the campaign especially wanted to extend its thanks to Commonwealth Community Bank, Cash Express, Barbarossa Motorcycle Club and the many other local businesses in Ohio County that have contributed to the toy drive this year.
“We are blessed and privileged to be able to serve our community and serve our low-income kids this way,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.