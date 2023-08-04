Shelby Pagan is now $500 closer to attending the World’s Championship Horse Show in Louisville later this month thanks to the Theodore Roosevelt Association (TRA).
A fifth-grader at the Owensboro Catholic Schools 4-6 campus, Shelby Pagan, 10, will travel to the competition to show her pony, Teddy Roosevelt, on Aug. 21 and 25.
Shelby Pagan has been setting up lemonade stands to raise $3,000 to attend the competition and is now halfway to that goal.
Mike Moran, secretary of TRA, said he found Shelby’s story on Facebook through his wife’s OCS alumni group.
“Shelby’s grandfather was in my wife’s high school class,” he said. “The post came up ... my wife read it out to me, and I said, ‘That’s something the Theodore Roosevelt Association needs to get behind with a horse named Teddy Roosevelt.’ ”
Moran was compelled by the story.
“We can do something that’s really positive, and we wanted to do this,” he said. “I had the money within an hour.”
Outreach like this is critical to the association, Moran said.
“The legacy of Theodore Roosevelt gets lost if we don’t make it relevant to today,” he said. “This is a beautiful way to do it.”
Shelby Pagan said she was very surprised when she found out TRA wanted to contribute to her journey.
“I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ ” she said.
The naming of Shelby Pagan’s pony was an idea she and her mother, Katie Pagan, came up with.
Katie Pagan said one of the pony’s show names used to be Theodore Roosevelt.
“We thought Teddy Roosevelt sounded more like a little kid,” she said. Now that the championship is approaching, Shelby Pagan said she has mixed feelings.
“I’m nervous and excited,” she said.
Even though this is Shelby Pagan’s first time attending the competition, it’s not the case for Teddy Roosevelt. “The pony has shown there before ... he won his class and was world champion, and he showed there the year that we bought him,” Katie Pagan said. “He’s been in the arena before.”
Shelby Pagan has been preparing for this moment for a long time.
“When I was pregnant with (Shelby) in 2012, we joked that she started riding in my belly,” Katie Pagan said. “She’s really never not been on a horse.”
At 6 months old, Shelby Pagan sat on a horse for the first time, and at 18 months, she began showing horses in competitions.
“(I like) getting to have a pony and having fun with them,” Shelby Pagan said. “If I have Teddy, I have fun.”
The Pagans will be accepting donations until the competition and they can be sent through Venmo at @KatieEq or in-person at 1134 Griffith Ave.
For more information on TRA, visit www.theodoreroosevelt.org.
