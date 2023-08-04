PAGAN AWARD

Mike Moran, left, secretary of the Theodore Roosevelt Association, presents a check Thursday to Shelby Pagan as her mother, Katie Pagan, stands at right in front of the Pagan’s home in Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Shelby Pagan is now $500 closer to attending the World’s Championship Horse Show in Louisville later this month thanks to the Theodore Roosevelt Association (TRA).

A fifth-grader at the Owensboro Catholic Schools 4-6 campus, Shelby Pagan, 10, will travel to the competition to show her pony, Teddy Roosevelt, on Aug. 21 and 25.

