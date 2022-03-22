It’s important for school systems to learn where students transition to once they graduate because that can help educators know if they are effective in training and preparing students for life after high school, said Christie Fogle, Owensboro High School senior counselor.
Tracking where students end up is a part of her job that Fogle highly enjoys.
“I’m always curious to see what the recent graduates are doing so I love this part of my job,” she said.
Each fall the Kentucky Department of Education asks school districts across the commonwealth to report what their most recent graduates have transitioned from high schools to, and whether or not they are successful. If a student joins a branch of the military or they are enrolled in a college or technical school in Kentucky, that data is automatically collected by the KDE.
According to the KDE, in 2021 there were 18.5% of students enrolled in college, .7% were in technical training, 2.1% entered a branch of the military, 28% said they would immediately enter the job force, 35.6% said they would be doing a combination of working and pursuing postsecondary education, and 15% indicated they would be doing something other than the previously listed options.
For students who are planning to work or attend a college or university or tech school out of state, it’s the job of school officials to collect that data.
Fogle begins that process by talking with every OHS senior to see what his or her plans are for after high school. She also talks with staff and faculty to see if they know information regarding students who she doesn’t have specific information on, and she calls the home of those students who have not been identified as joining the workforce, college, or military.
“I have kept all the data for the past five years,” she said. “I love hearing from former students with updates on how they are doing. These moments are so special for me.”
This work is important, she said, for the district to know if it needs to improve in any areas, in regards to how it is preparing students for their transition into adult life.
A few years ago, Fogle noticed that students who said they were joining the workforce didn’t have a solid plan for where they would be working, and what they would be doing at those jobs.
As a result of the data she collected, she created a senior job fair for local businesses to come to the high school to meet with those students directly to help give them a link to a job or a career after high school.
“I was able to do this for two years and then COVID hit,” she said. “I’m happy to say I will once again be offering this opportunity again this year.”
That event is slated for April 28 in the OHS gym, she said.
Jana Beth Francis, Daviess County Public Schools assistant superintendent of and learning, also said preschool through 12th grade education programs are a big investment.
Tracking where students are five months after high school graduation is part of the effort to determine if that investment in education is paying off.
That happens with any transition in a child or adult’s life, she said, whether it’s preschools ensuring students are prepared for kindergarten, elementary schools making sure kids are ready for middle school, and so on.
“You want to make sure they are successful,” Francis said.
Francis did say tracking a student five months after they graduate high school is effective, but to gain a true sense of whether or not that student has been successful could be better gauged by seeing where they are five years after graduation.
For example, she said, a student could be enrolled in college five months after high school graduation but eventually could drop out.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
