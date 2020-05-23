The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to shelter at home, which had an interesting side-effect: The state has seen a significant decline in traffic accidents, including those with injuries and fatalities, compared to recent years.
Between March 1 and May 15, there were 15,074 traffic collisions statewide, according to data provided by the state Transportation Cabinet. During the same period last year, however, there were 26,416 collisions. In 2018, there were 26,970 traffic crashes.
There was a corresponding decrease in vehicle collision injuries and fatalities. Transportation Cabinet data says 122 people were killed statewide between March and May 15 this year, and 4,431 were injured. Last year, 135 people were killed and 6,671 were injured. The numbers were very similar in 2018 when 132 people died in traffic accidents and 6,907 were injured.
Holiday weekends generally mean increased travel. According to AAA, 43 million people traveled during Memorial Day weekend last year.
But the organization is not making any predictions this year because of the uncertainty over how the pandemic will continue to hamper travel plans.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police post in Henderson, said the agency will have extra troopers on the road observing for intoxicated and reckless drivers, and seat belt violators.
“We will be doing extra patrols,” King said Friday. “At this point, we don’t have any plans for road checks.
“We do recognize there will be more people on the road, probably,” King said.
“Everyone around here does the right thing” by obeying traffic laws, King said. “But we want to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely.”
The Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department put extra officers on the road for traffic enforcement, with the patrols covered by federal grants. Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said extra traffic details have been stopped for now because of the pandemic.
“We suspended our highway safety (overtime patrols), and are not doing the Memorial Day blitz like usual,” Smith said. “We’ll be picking up our highway safety in the month of June.”
But the regular sheriff’s patrol will be doing traffic enforcement over the weekend. “We have still been trying to focus on areas of concern to our citizens,” Smith said. “But we haven’t been working any overtime for it.”
Officer Andrew Boggess, public affairs officer for OPD, said there will be a few extra officers working traffic patrol over the weekend.
“Normally, we don’t see a really big increase (in calls) over Memorial Day,” Boggess said.
“Things are starting to ease up, but bars are closed,” Boggess said. “The fact that things are not operating at normal probably leads to a slower Memorial Day.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
