Traffic delays on the Glover H. Cary Bridge will begin Monday as electrical crews work to install a new lighting system on the bridge.
The iconic blue bridge, which connects Owensboro to Spencer County, Indiana, has remained unlit for years after a worker was electrocuted in 2013 during a painting project.
The relighting project is expected to cost about $1.9 million and is reimbursable by tax increment financing. The Madisonville-based Groves Electrical Services was awarded the low bid. The company will remove the old lighting system and install a new one.
Crews began working on the bridge in early February. Crews are currently working on the electrical infrastructure and control panels under the base of the bridge, according to the city project list.
About 400 feet of the bridge will be reduced to one lane at a time as crews work to put the new lighting system on the bridge, City Assistant Manager Lelan Hancock said. There will be electronic signals used for traffic control. The partial lane closure will last from about 8 a.m. until 4 or 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“As the days get longer, we may work a little longer,” Hancock said.
Hancock said the goal is to not disrupt morning rush hour traffic.
“But you may see some potential traffic delays in the evening,” he said. “We’ll try to minimize it the best we that we can.”
Traffic will not be delayed during rainy days.
Once the delays begin, they are expected to last until July when the project is scheduled to be completed.
The bridge will be able to be illuminated in different colors, including blue, red and orange, once the new lighting system is installed.
A special ceremony is being planned to celebrate the bridge relighting.
“We haven’t picked a date just yet for that,” Hancock said.
Static and dynamic light shows for holidays and special events are being planned by city staff. Hancock said there has been a lot of anticipation from the public about the ongoing relighting project.
“It should be a very nice inclusion to our downtown,” he said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
