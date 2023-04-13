Traffic fatalities declined statewide in 2022 to the lowest level since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is the first decrease in fatalities since 2018.
There were 744 traffic deaths in Kentucky last year, according to information provided by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. In 2021, there were 806 traffic deaths.
Bill Bell, head of the office of highway safety, said efforts to educate drivers on driving hazards, coupled with law enforcement cracking down on traffic violations, have helped drive fatality numbers down.
“As far as what makes a difference, it’s visibility campaigns, plus enforcement,” Bell said. “When people get a citation, they tend to change their behavior.”
Of the traffic fatalities reported last year, 57% of those killed were not wearing seat belts, according to state statistics. About 33%% of fatalities involved speeding or aggressive driving.
Alcohol was a factor in 15% of fatalities, while distracted driving is believed to have been a factor in 20% of traffic deaths.
Ninety-nine pedestrians and bicyclists were killed last year in collisions with vehicles.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police’s Henderson post, said distraction is the leading cause of all motor vehicle accidents.
“There are so many distractions in vehicles these days,” King said. “It’s no surprise it’s the number one contributor to wrecks — and fatality wrecks.”
Bell said the state has targeted media campaigns to highlight seat belt usage. It has also used “targeted enforcement” by providing funds for police and sheriff’s offices to work overtime on seat belt violations.
“I do think it’s working,” Bell said.
So far this year, 49% of vehicle deaths were people not wearing seat belts, a decline over last year’s number, Bell said.
“We want that trending toward zero,” he said.
Intoxicated driving can be harder to detect, because there has been an increase in people driving under the influence of drugs rather than alcohol.
“Alcohol is pretty easy to detect on the side of the road,” King said. “But now, drugged driving is on the rise.”
Officers can arrest a person on driving under the influence if the driver fails a field sobriety test.
“If that police officer feels you should not be driving, (state law) says they ‘shall’ make an arrest,” King said.
King said the way people can reduce their risk of vehicle collisions with injuries is to watch their speed, wear a seat belt and reduce distractions.
“Put the phone away, put the distractions away,” King said. “Pay attention, slow down and wear your seat belt.”
