A Madisonville man was behind bars on Thursday after a routine traffic stop ended with him receiving 21 separate criminal charges, ranging from careless driving to engaging in organized crime.
Officers say that they observed Jerrel W. Doster, 57 of Madisonville, overtaking a number of vehicles in the southbound lanes of I-69 at around 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday. When he saw the patrol car parked in the media, officers say he made an abrupt lane change “dangerously close” to another vehicle, and then began weaving.
The patrolman activated his lights to initiate a traffic stop, but reported that Doster disregarded his lights and sirens for approximately two miles before finally coming to a stop near Exit 114. NCIC reported that the suspect’s license had been suspended in March.
Doster was initially charged with following another vehicle too closely, careless driving and driving on a suspended license. Dispatch then reported that there were three active felony warrants out for his arrest, which included charges of trafficking in meth, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in hallucinogens, trafficking in an unspecified controlled substance, cultivating marijuana, illegal possession of a legend drug, engaging in organized crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, cultivating marijuana and a second charge for trafficking in meth.
Police brought in a K-9 unit, which alerted them to the odor of narcotics in or around Doster’s vehicle, which led police to finding what they allege was a glass smoking device containing methamphetamines residue, which resulted in a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Doster was arrested and transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
At around 5:30 p.m., police were called to the jail by deputies who report finding narcotics on the suspect during booking. Jail staff told police that they found two baggies of suspected meth and cocaine concealed inside Doster’s pants and what they believed to be a “large shred” of methamphetamines hidden in the suspect’s dreadlocks.
This resulted in the addition of charges for promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in meth and trafficking in cocaine.
