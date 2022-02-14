In 2015, Daviess Fiscal Court was considering building two trails to improve the health of the community.
One was a 90-mile multi-use trail that would run from Audubon State Park in Henderson to Rough River Dam State Resort Park in Grayson County.
Daviess County would only have been responsible for the section inside the county.
The other was a 3.75-mile trail that would eventually link Owensboro’s David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Yellow Creek Park at Thruston.
Neither has been built, but there’s still hope for the one in eastern Daviess County.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county completed part of that trail — a 2,300-foot section from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to the Yellow Creek crossing on Daniels Lane.
“We’re still looking for grants to take it all the way to Yellow Creek Park,” he said.
Ross Leigh, the county’s parks director, said, “The next step would possibly connect from Daniels Lane to Reid Road and eventually to Yellow Creek Park. That is still a possibility.”
But the 90-mile trail is apparently dead.
“That was a dream of then-County Commissioner Jim Lambert,” Leigh said. “At the time, we had been approached by National Park Service staff to approach the topic, but after some review, it never took traction.”
Mattingly said, “We could never get all the judge-executives on board for the trail. They all supported it, but when it came to money, nothing happened.”
A public forum in Owensboro on the 90-mile trail drew people from several counties.
Russell Clark of the National Parks Service’s rivers, trails and conservation assistance program told the crowd that grants were available for counties to create trails.
“This project really excites me, because we’re looking at a regional vision,” Clark said.
But that wasn’t enough to get a grant for the project.
Plans for the trail to Yellow Creek Park began in October 2012 when then-Gov. Steve Beshear announced that Fiscal Court had been approved for a $265,410 federal Transportation Enhancement Funds grant to build the first section of the trail.
But the plan still had to go through the formality of endorsement by several state and area agencies, and that took time.
And the county still had to secure other grants or come up with the money locally to complete the 3.75-mile trail, which would parallel a section of U.S. 60 East between Kentucky 54 and Kentucky 144.
If the trail is ever finished and tied into the 14-mile greenbelt, people will be able to hike or bike from the Green River Area Development District offices west of Owensboro to Yellow Creek Park, a distance of about 18 miles.
But so far, that’s still a dream.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
