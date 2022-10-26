The 31st annual “Trail of Treats” will make its anticipated return from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in downtown Owensboro.
The long-running event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Children and their families will be able to trick-or-treat downtown, coupled with music and “meet-and-greets from some of their favorite characters.”
Tim Ross, the city’s director of public events, said he and the city staff are happy to see the event come back after an extended absence.
“We’re excited about it,” he said. “Obviously, it’s been a tradition in the community for a long, long time, and being able to host the event again for all the families and kids to be able to get out there and enjoy kind of a kickoff to Halloween is going to be great.”
Ross said there will be more than 70 organizations from around town participating in the event and handing out candy.
He also said they typically see “thousands of people that come out” annually.
The event will be similar to what people have experienced in the past, Ross said, and interest from attendees and the organizations taking part has continued to be strong.
More from this section
“The structure (of the event) is pretty good the way it is,” he said. “There’s a lot of organizations in town that want to participate, and based … on the crowds we get down there, they really seem to enjoy the event, so we didn’t have to retweak a whole lot of that.
“There’s certainly excitement for it coming back based on the fact that so many organizations want to be a part of it.”
As of Tuesday, Ross said there are no COVID-19 protocols in effect.
“It’s really up to families and individuals with how they want to protect themselves,” he said.
Veterans Boulevard and West Second Street will be closed from about 2-9 p.m. Thursday.
Other roads that will be impacted include Allen, Daviess, Frederica and St. Ann streets.
For more information, contact Ross at tim.ross@owensboro.org or 270-687-8350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.