Owensboro native and Daviess County High School graduate Travis Martinez is the first person from Owensboro to be accepted into the United States Space Force.

The U.S. Space Force was established in 2019 as the space service branch of the U.S. Air Force. According to its mission statement, the USSF “is responsible for organizing, training and equipping Guardians to conduct global space operations that enhance the way our joint and coalition forces fight, while also offering decision makers military options to achieve national objectives.”

Martinez said he initially was sworn into the U.S. Air Force for a four-year contract, but when he went to pick his job, everything was a technical job, such as working with computers.

“It just so happened that a lot of my jobs were Space Force jobs that were starting to branch out,” he said. “My recruiter and I spent hours writing an application to the Space Force, because that is the only way you can get in.”

Sgt James Schultz, who oversees the U.S. Air Force recruiting office in Owensboro and Evansville, said Martinez is the only person to successfully enlist in the U.S. Space Force from Owensboro.

“There isn’t even another applicant for it at this time,” Schultz said.

Schultz said the 21-year-old Martinez was selected because he scored so well on the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) and also his physical and application package.

“They are looking for people that are well-rounded, have a good head on their shoulders, and you have to have a high ASVAB score to qualify, because our jobs are only intel- and cyber-related,” he said.

Martinez, who will leave Tuesday for basic training in Texas, said he will be working with client systems for the Space Force, which involves maintaining computer systems.

Martinez said he became interested in joining the military after earning an associate’s degree in business technology from Owensboro Community & Technical College because he wants to expand his horizons.

“It will be a whole new culture because every branch has their culture, and they are still trying to build the space forces,” he said. “I am thankful for the opportunity, really.”