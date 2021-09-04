How do recreational trails affect wildlife? That's the subject to be explored by Jonathan Dudko, Brescia assistant biology professor, at Tuesday's Daviess County Audubon Society meeting.
The chapter meets at 7 p.m. in the Wendell Ford Government Education Center at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St. Masks are required.
For his doctoral research, the Dallas, Texas, native examined the relationship between human use of recreational trails to the abundance of small-, medium-, and large-bodied mammals and birds in and immediately around trails.
Dudko majored in wildlife management and conservation science at Texas A&M University-Commerce and graduated with his B.S. in 2010. For seven years, Dudko worked as a seasonal technician for the U.S. Geological Survey examining population dynamics of the Greater Sage-Grouse across Nevada. While completing his master's at Idaho State University, he helped found the Ecology and Conservation Biology Club for undergraduates. He was a founding member and education program chair for a local chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists.
Dudko began teaching at Brescia during the 2020 fall semester.
