As part of its mission to develop leadership within the community, the Marilyn and William Young Foundation has announced it will host training for nonprofits locally through the Center for Nonprofit Excellence out of Louisville.
The training, according to Executive Director Sara Hemingway, is meant to provide a development opportunity for nonprofits to learn about best practices within a nonprofit and how to best serve their communities through the organization.
Sessions will be interactive, with opportunities to share experiences and knowledge among the participants, as well as training by organization experts from the Louisville-based Center for Nonprofit Excellence.
It will offer a focus specific to board members in Best Practices in Board Governance, and a focus on Scenario Based Training in Challenging Times, designed for other nonprofit staff.
Some topics, according to Hemingway, include how to run an efficient board meeting, effective communication and opportunities to enhance fundraising.
“Many people who serve on boards have never been a board member and may need to understand what their role is and what their role is not, and so we feel like this will strengthen the organizations that attend, overall,” she said.
The training opportunity is endorsed and co-hosted by the Green River Area Community Foundation, the Lawrence and Augusta Hager Educational Foundation, and the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro.
Hemingway said the MWYF decided to fund the training in Owensboro because of the lack of access to training in Louisville. For many, she said, it is difficult to take a day away and make the drive to get necessary training to help enhance an organization.
“I do think that we’ve already seen the need for this,” she said. “We know that there is the will from our nonprofit members in the community, so we hope to do this multiple times throughout the year, so this is our first foray into this format … we’re just dipping our toe in the water.”
Hemingway said the foundation originally signed on to do the training in November 2019 and had originally planned it for March 2020 — plans that were pushed aside once COVID-19 hit.
Now that there is much lower community transmission, however, she said the foundation felt it was a good time to make it available.
“We’ve been postponing this for two years, so we were so glad to finally come to a point where we feel safe and people will actually attend,” she said. “One of our core strategies is leadership development throughout the entire community, so this is one of the ways we hope to implement our strategy.”
Organizations interested in attending the training can choose the evening session on April 25, 5 to 7 p.m., or day session on April 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sessions will take place at the Field Center at Brescia University and are limited to 60 participants at each session.
To register for a session, contact Melissa Ashby at melissa@mwyoungfoundation.org by April 20.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
