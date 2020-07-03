Louisville-based Transcend Credit Union, formerly Kentucky Telco, opened a branch in Owensboro in August 1987 with 1,000 members.
On Aug. 28, the company will close the branch, now at 933 Tamarack Road, and leave the city.
In a letter to members, Branden Bledsoe, vice president and chief operating officer, said, “Reduced transactions and loan activity, plus the inability to sign a short-term lease, indicates that the continued operation of the branch is not in the best interest of our entire membership.”
The credit union was founded in 1934 for the benefit of Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph employees in Louisville.
It has since opened membership to anyone.
In 2017, saying its name was confusing to the public, the credit union changed it to Transcend Credit Union.
It first entered the Owensboro market in 1982, sharing ATMs with Citizens State Bank.
The credit union still had 650 local members then.
In 1987, it opened a branch at 807 Frederica St.
It moved to 920 Frederica St. in 1990.
And in 2001, the branch was moved to the current location on Tamarack Road, formerly the headquarters of Wetzel’s supermarkets.
That move gave the credit union its own ATM in Owensboro.
Bledsoe’s letter said the ATM will be closed on Aug. 28, but that members can use the Fifth/Third Bank ATMs free.
The letter said members can stay with Transcend, using online banking.
Bledsoe did not return calls asking for comment and the credit union could not say how many members it currently has in Owensboro.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.