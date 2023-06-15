An ongoing increase in construction and demolition debris at the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station has caused the county to change its policy regarding large loads.

Starting July 3, construction and demolition debris (CD&D) beyond what can be hauled in the bed of a pickup truck will have to be taken to the Daviess County Landfill at 7772 Kentucky Highway 815.

{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.