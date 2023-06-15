An ongoing increase in construction and demolition debris at the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station has caused the county to change its policy regarding large loads.
Starting July 3, construction and demolition debris (CD&D) beyond what can be hauled in the bed of a pickup truck will have to be taken to the Daviess County Landfill at 7772 Kentucky Highway 815.
David Smith, director of the county’s legislative services, said this wasn’t a sudden decision, but one that was being considered for some time.
“We have been discussing this for the last couple of years,” Smith said, “As tonnage has increased and, worse, the amount of trips across the scales has increased.”
With the influx of vehicles pulling trailers and rolloff beds across the scales, Smith said traffic problems have resulted, leading to greater concerns.
“It has created traffic and safety issues there,” he said. “You have numerous situations where the CD&D is backed out of the building and you have rolloffs, vehicles with trailers all trying to back up into that. And then you have people waiting for them to leave; they’re creating traffic jams, and the trash trucks have to try to maneuver around them.”
Last year, Daviess Fiscal Court hired HDR Engineers, a national consulting company, to develop a site plan for the transfer station.
One of the recommendations the company made was to move CD&D out of the transfer station and have it hauled directly to the landfill.
Smith said the consultants told the county that “they had never seen a transfer building handle CD&D and municipal waste at the same time.”
Smith added that CD&D doesn’t compact as well as regular trash, which means it also takes up more space inside the transfer building.
“So they recommended that we get that out of there to help two problems — one is the traffic problem and two is just the building’s capacity. It’s a 10,000-square-foot building, and it can only handle so much.”
More from this section
Currently, the transfer station is on pace to have more than 40,000 tons of CD&D for the year.
Smith said that will surpass the hailstorm of 2016 that caused major roof damage across the county. He added that the increase of CD&D is shortening the life of the county’s trailers, which haul the material to the landfill.
“We don’t know why so much material is coming here,” he said. “We do know there’s some out-of-county people using it, but there’s no way to police that.”
The extra CD&D has also meant transfer station employees have had to work overtime.
“In the month of May, there were numerous days where they were working until 7 at night to clear the floor, and that’s not sustainable in the long run,” Smith said.
When the transfer station was opened in 1994, it didn’t accept CD&D or any trash from the public.
Smith said no record could be found showing when that policy changed.
“When it was originally opened, it was for the city and commercial trash haulers only,” he said.
Along with no longer accepting the large CD&D loads, the county will construct a new $1.6 million convenient center at the transfer station that will be larger than the current one.
“It will be much more efficient; the design will likely take place this summer or fall and construction will begin next year,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.