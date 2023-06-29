The Owensboro-Daviess County Transfer Station — commonly known as the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station, 2129 Grimes Ave. — will receive $2 million from Daviess County Fiscal Court to expand and upgrade existing infrastructure.

One of the improvements planned includes the expansion of the station’s citizen convenience area (CCA) — commonly known as the convenience center — which is utilized by residents who do not have a trash and waste service provider.

