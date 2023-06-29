The Owensboro-Daviess County Transfer Station — commonly known as the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station, 2129 Grimes Ave. — will receive $2 million from Daviess County Fiscal Court to expand and upgrade existing infrastructure.
One of the improvements planned includes the expansion of the station’s citizen convenience area (CCA) — commonly known as the convenience center — which is utilized by residents who do not have a trash and waste service provider.
“A lot of our county residents … don’t have that luxury of having those commercial trash haulers come to their house, and so we do offer a place for the residential people to come in and unload whether they’re trimming trees, they have brush to unload … (and) even their household waste,” said Brian Lanham, supervisor of the transfer station, at a press conference on-site Wednesday. “... It has grown to the point that we need to expand that facility for them.”
The expansion will include 16 unloading spots for vehicles, an increase of 12 spots, that will be situated in front of 30-yard long trash hoppers.
“It’s (currently) an inconvenient approach to get into the slits to be able to dump your trash,” Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said. “... We’re going to quadruple the size. It’ll be where you’ll be able to pull into (the spot) and then, just slightly, doing a diagonal backup, (which will) make it very convenient to get in and get out.”
The master plan of the design was developed by the engineering firm HDR, Inc. The firm assisted with the design of a similar convenience center facility in Wake County, North Carolina.
Lanham said there’s been a drastic increase in the traffic and amount of trash being brought to the site.
“The volume of vehicles has went up in the last two years (by) 25%,” he said. “(For) the total tonnage, … in the last year — if I’m not mistaken — I think we broke 160,000 tons.
“The growth here has gotten to the point where it’s time to do something to alleviate some of our headaches.”
Other improvements planned at the station will include replacing the concrete tipping floor, along with replacement of the inbound scales.
Lanham said challenges accommodating trash volume and visitors throughout the construction process should be “very minimal.”
More from this section
“... It may be somewhat of a minor delay, but it’s not going to cause any actual headaches that should hinder anybody’s business that are hauling their waste here,” he said.
Lanham said the new layout and upgrades will also help improve traffic flow and safety at the site.
“That is the ultimate game plan,” he said. “... I’m ready to get started.”
Construction on all projects are slated to begin in the 2023-24 fiscal year, with a temporary site planned for the convenience center.
The temporary location was “undetermined” as of Wednesday, Lanham said.
With the slated construction, the transfer station will no longer accept construction and demolition debris (CD&D) loads “larger than a pickup truck” starting July 3.
The decision was also due to increased volume of waste being brought on-site, Lanham said.
According to Daviess County Fiscal Court’s official website, CD&D material includes: wood, steel, concrete, gypsum, masonry, plaster, metal and asphalt that is often generated from the construction and renovation of homes, buildings, roads, bridges and other structures.
“Huge loads of CD&D material take up a large amount of tipping floor space and result in additional traffic that causes backups at the facility,” said David Smith, director of legislative services for Daviess County Fiscal Court, in a press release. “Additionally, the CD&D waste is causing a lot of wear and tear on our tractor-trailers transporting this material to the landfill.”
All CD&D waste in trailers, dump trucks and roll-offs should be hauled to the Daviess County Landfill at 7772 Kentucky Highway 815 near West Louisville.
For more information, visit daviessky.org.
