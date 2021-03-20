Students enrolled in the Kentucky Community & Technical College System will have the chance to learn more about potential colleges and universities for transfer possibilities beginning Monday in what will be a statewide week-long virtual event.
Transfer fair will run through March 25, and will be an opportunity for current KCTCS students, including those enrolled at Owensboro Community & Technical College, to hear from 35 higher education institutions from across, and outside of, the state, including Western Kentucky University, the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville, Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Last year, more than 14,000 students graduated from KCTCS institutions and transferred to four-year schools, and students do as well or better than those who began post-secondary degrees and credentials at universities, according to OCTC.
KCTCS also reported that students can save as much as $32,000 by taking their first two years at a community and technical college.
The transfer fair was designed so students could tune in at their own convenience to hear about scholarships, acceptance requirements and programs of interest at four-year schools.
Kris Williams, KCTCS Chancellor, said the online transfer fair option is a convenient way for current students to connect with university partners.
“In today’s world, it’s also a safe way for students to learn as much as possible about their transfer options,” Williams said.
Transfer Week has been taking place for several years and switched to a virtual option last year due to COVID-19, according to OCTC Career Resource and Transfer Coordinator Katie Ballard.
That move proved to be the safest option to continue the event, but also provided additional opportunities for students. Traditionally transfer fairs take place in person at schools, which can be challenging for students who have to take the time to schedule and travel to make that happen. Virtual options provide students easier ways to learn about prospective schools and transfer options, according to Ballard.
Live presentations will take place every 15 minutes beginning at 11 a.m. Monday with the University of Kentucky. Those presentations continue at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so students can pick which institutions they wish to tune into.
To see the complete list of presentations, and which schools will be available to discuss options for transferring KCTCS students, visit https://kctcs.edu/transfer/transfer-fair.aspx.
Local students can learn more information by contacting Ballard at katie.ballard@kctcs.edu.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
