The Owensboro Transit System is working on its five-year and 10-year plans. And it wants to hear what people think.
OTS has posted a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DB5GQB2
Pamela Canary, OTS manager, said consultants came in a few weeks ago, interviewed riders and met with representatives of several groups, including Owensboro Community & Technical College, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Brescia University, the Housing Authority of Owensboro and others.
“They also looked at our current routes,” Canary said. “We’re trying to get more responses.”
The transit system is also trying to decide if the office is moved from 430 Allen St., where it should go.
Canary said the idea is to make the system more efficient and lessen the time people spend on the bus between stops.
“We want to better serve our ridership,” she said.
Canary said in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic reached Kentucky, the system saw 350,000 riders.
Last year, she said, that number dropped to about 230,000.
“That’s about 70% of normal,” Canary said. “But that’s on the high side nationally for transit systems.”
She said the lower ridership can be attributed to the fact that buses can’t carry as many passengers now, because social distancing is still in place on buses and masks are still required.
The system currently has eight bus routes and the downtown trolley for a combined nine routes.
During the pandemic, a divider was erected on the buses, Canary said, to separate the drivers from the passengers.
Fares are $1 for most adults, but 50 cents for the elderly, the disabled and students.
Monthly passes are $30 for most adults, but $15 for the elderly, the disabled and students.
Children 6 and under ride free.
Hours are from 6 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The city-owned Owensboro Transit System has been in operation since Nov. 12, 1973.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
