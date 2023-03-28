The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will hold a public meeting Tuesday, March 28, to discuss proposed improvements to Kentucky Highway 1456.
The section of the roadway under consideration for improvements runs from Kentucky 54 to Hayden Road. The public meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Daviess County High School.
The project has been on the radar of state transportation officials for years. The roadway needs roadway upgrades and safety concerns need addressed. The plan includes widening the roadway, “addressing vertical and horizontal deficiencies” and adding pedestrian facilities, according to a press release.
The goals are to improve traffic safety and access for pedestrians and bicyclists, while also accommodating for future traffic growth in the region.
Residential and business growth in the area, along with the nearby Greenbelt just south of Kentucky Highway 54, “increase the need for (improvements) for improved pedestrian accessibility and safety,” according to highway department project information. Curves along the roadway to not meet design standards for posted speed limit, according to the highway department.
Keirsten Jaggers, public information officer for the state highway department’s Madisonville office, said engineers will present alternate designs for the project, and will gather public comments.
Officials will present to alternatives for residents to consider.
“They will definitely take into consideration what the public would like to see,” Jaggers said.
Doing nothing to the roadway would “result in this substandard roadway remaining, which would not accommodate the expected traffic and does not improve safety,” according to the highway department.
After the meeting, engineers will determine which of the two alternatives to pursue, Jaggers said, but said she did not have a timeline for the project. The highway project is included in the state’s 2022 highway plan.
