The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will hold a public meeting Tuesday, March 28, to discuss proposed improvements to Kentucky Highway 1456.

The section of the roadway under consideration for improvements runs from Kentucky 54 to Hayden Road. The public meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Daviess County High School.

