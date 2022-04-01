The 2022-2024 Transportation Projects budget that the Kentucky General Assembly sent to Gov. Andy Beshear this week includes $74.9 million worth of road and bridge projects for Daviess County.
“I think Daviess County fared pretty well,” Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Thursday.
He said the county had planned to rebuild Lydanne Bridge over Flat Lick Creek. But the state appropriated $141,500 for the project.
So, the county can use its money for another bridge, Mattingly said.
That state money is spread over three years, and only $29.28 million is for construction. The rest is for design, right of way purchase and moving utilities.
The breakdown shows $20.5 million this year, $15.8 million in Fiscal 2023 and $38.6 million in Fiscal 2024.
The list includes work on Kentucky 54, Kentucky 144, U.S. 431, the Glover Cary Bridge and the William Natcher Bridge.
The projects include:
• Reconstructing the intersection of Fairview Drive and Kentucky 298, $1.3 million for buying right of way in Fiscal 2023 and moving utilities in Fiscal 2024.
• Installing guardrails on Kentucky 144, $43,000 for work this year.
• Improving Kentucky 54 from west of U.S. 60 to Bold Forbes Way, $7.17 million this year for moving utilities and $5 million for construction in Fiscal 2024.
• Improving Kentucky 54 from Bold Forbes Way to Thruston-Dermont Road, $3 million for purchasing right of way in Fiscal 2023 and $4.6 million for moving utilities in Fiscal 2024.
• Improving Kentucky 54 from Bold Forbes Way to Countryside Drive, $3 million for purchasing right of way in Fiscal 2023 and $4.4 million for moving utilities in Fiscal 2024.
• Improving Kentucky 54 from Countryside Drive to Jack Hinton Road, $5 million for purchasing right of way in Fiscal 2023 and $4.4 million for moving utilities in Fiscal 2024.
• Address substandard roadway and safety concerns on Kentucky 1456 from Kentucky 54 to Hayden Road, $400,000 for design in Fiscal 2023 and $6.4 million for moving utilities in Fiscal 2024.
• Replacing Graves Lane Bridge on Kentucky 405, $500,000 this year.
• Improving Kentucky 3143 from Kentucky 3335 to Kentucky 54, $4.5 million for purchasing right of way in Fiscal 2024.
• Address deficiencies on Lydanne Bridge over Flat Lick Creek, $100,000 for design this year, $5,000 for purchasing right of way in Fiscal 2023 and $36,500 for construction in Fiscal 2024.
• Address deficiencies in the Glover Gary Bridge in downtown Owensboro, $200,000 for design and $4.45 million for construction this year.
• Address deficiencies in the William Natcher Bridge, $7.5 million for construction this year.
• Bridge project on U.S. 431 over Panther Creek, $436,000 for design this year and $4.36 million for construction in Fiscal 2024.
• Bridge on U.S. 60 at Katie Meadow Slough, $264,000 for design this year and $2.64 million for construction in Fiscal 2023.
• Work on U.S. 431 between Fazoli’s and Chick-fil-A, $5.5 million for design and construction in Fiscal 2024.
• Creating 12-foot driving lanes and turn lanes where needed between mile marker 2.5 and mile marker 3.75 on Kentucky 144, $600,000 for design in Fiscal 2023.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
