When local nonprofits take to Daviess County’s roadways to collect litter for the annual Trash for Cash program, just about anything can turn up on the side of the road.
Larry Hayden of the Owensboro Lions Club said Monday that the nonprofit organization has participated in the program for about 10 years.
“We were just looking for some additional fundraising,” Hayden said. “That is one that I saw was available, so I got a group of guys together, and we did it one year and have continued to do it ever since.”
Created in 2007, Trash for Cash serves as a fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations. Approved nonprofits are able to earn money by collecting litter along the roadways.
David Smith, director of legislative services, said previously that the program is funded through a fee collected at the Daviess County landfill. For every ton of garbage brought into the landfill, a $1.75 fee is collected.
Registration for the 2022 edition of the program opened Monday and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Participants in the program receive a minimum of $100 per center-line mile of roads cleared.
Hayden said the Owensboro Lions Club typically tackles five miles of roadway, which has allowed the club to earn between $500 and $700 annually.
“We do it in one day,” he said. “There are eight or 10 of us picking up, so everybody takes one mile, and you basically go out and walk one mile, and one guy picks up along the side of the road with a trash bag and the other will pick up along the other side of the road.”
Hayden said he tries to have enough club volunteers so that no one has to collect more than one mile of litter.
Smith said that while Daviess County doesn’t know exactly how much money it will receive to put towards the program this year, that number is typically in the range of $50,000 to $60,000.
“When we get that figure, then we can calculate how many roads and the price per mile that we are able to give out,” Smith said.
Mike Hamilton, Daviess County solid waste coordinator, said Monday that each nonprofit participating in Trash for Cash is limited to five miles of roadway.
Hamilton said that without the program, the county would most likely utilize inmates from the Daviess County Detention Center to clean up the roadways.
“Also, the state has programs like Adopt-a-Highway, and we probably would utilize those as well,” he said.
Hayden said the county supplies the nonprofits with garbage bags and work gloves, and he will use his pickup truck and a trailer to transport the litter to the landfill.
Hayden said the most common items picked up are “McDonald’s and Anheuser-Busch — that is usually what we get.”
For more information about the Trash for Cash program, contact Mike Hamilton at 270-229-4484.
